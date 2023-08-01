Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.81 eur/kzt 489.28

    rub/kzt 4.53 cny/kzt 61.59
Weather:
Astana+27+29℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    58 yo man dies after solo parachute jump in Kazakh capital

    1 August 2023, 16:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 58-year-old man died in a skydiving accident that occurred on Monday, July 31, in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    The man’s daughter-in-law shared the information on social media. According to official data, the man broke his pelvis while trying to parachute.

    The skydiving company confirmed the information. The man broke his pelvis in the solo parachute jump accident. The man was conscious after parachute landing fall and was rushed to the intensive care unit with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

    The pretrial investigation was initiated.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Astana Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Woman sentenced to 10 yrs in prison for throwing newborn to death in S. Korea
    Bus side window falls on mother and her newborn daughter in Karaganda
    3 killed in car crash in Karaganda region
    Family arrested for murder of decapitated man found in Sapporo hotel
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins only medal at U20 Freestyle Wrestling Championships
    2 August 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 222 miners rescued from burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine
    4 Kazakhstan chooses location for NPP construction
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President of Indonesia on Independence Day