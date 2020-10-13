Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

58 schoolchildren contract COVID-19 in E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 October 2020, 14:14
58 schoolchildren contract COVID-19 in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 58 schoolchildren have contracted the coronavirus infection in the period from September 1 to October 11 in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the goods and services quality and safety management office of the region.

According to the office, of 58 schoolchildren, 34 have attended reduced classes at schools, and 24 others have studied at home. 11 infections have been spotted in Altai district, 10 – in Glubokovsk district, 11 – in Ridder city, 7 – in Semey city, 8 – in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, 5 – in Kokpektinsk district, 2 –in Shemonaikhinsk district, 1 – in Kurchumsk and Katon-Karagay districts each, and 2 in Kurchatov city.

Notably, 2,927 people, including 77 children, are under coronavirus treatment across the country.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued