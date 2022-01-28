Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    58,000 teens vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

    28 January 2022, 14:00

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Vaccination of teens is underway in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    As the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports, the number of vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine reaches 72,527, including 58,694 teens, 3,212 pregnant women and 10, 621 nursing moms, 2,031 people aged 60 and older and 1,415 medical workers. 134,294 received both shots.

    For the past 24 hours there were detected 455 new coronavirus cases, including 86 asymptomatic. 130 of them are children under 14, 80 are pupils, 8 students, 10 teachers.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued