58,000 teens vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Vaccination of teens is underway in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

As the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports, the number of vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine reaches 72,527, including 58,694 teens, 3,212 pregnant women and 10, 621 nursing moms, 2,031 people aged 60 and older and 1,415 medical workers. 134,294 received both shots.

For the past 24 hours there were detected 455 new coronavirus cases, including 86 asymptomatic. 130 of them are children under 14, 80 are pupils, 8 students, 10 teachers.



