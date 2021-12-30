Go to the main site
    578 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pavlodar region

    30 December 2021, 17:12

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Immunization campaign of teens aged 16-17, pregnant women and nursing moms with the Pfizer vaccine is underway in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

    Over the past 24 hours, 578 people were administered the vaccine. 353,500 were given coronavirus vaccine 2st jab, excluding the Pfizer vaccine, while 334,696 received both jabs, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    The region still ranks 10th among 17 regions in vaccination rates.

    As of today, 4,416 people, including 2,978 teens, 144 pregnant and 1,250 nursing moms were given the Pfizer vaccine. As of December 30, 1,940 completed the vaccination cycle.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer
