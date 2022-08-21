Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    572 more beat COVID-19 last day

    21 August 2022 09:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 572 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan last day, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    38 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakh capital city, 97 in Almaty, 21 in Almaty region, 25 in Zhetysu region, 11 in Atyrau region, 37 in Abai region, 191 in Karagnad region, 2937 in Ulytau region, 19 in Kyzylorda region, 35 in Mangistau region, 32 in Pavlodar region, 29 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recovery rate to 1,348,271.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 740 new COVID-19 cases.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Coronavirus #COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    17 COVID-19 patients in critical condition
    645 more beat COVID-19 last day
    Kazakhstan confirms 228 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr
    SARS cases in Brazil near lowest since onset of pandemic
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan