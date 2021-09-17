Go to the main site
    57 schoolchildren contract COVID-19 since Sept 1 in Kokshetau

    17 September 2021, 15:56

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Despite lower COVID-19 incidence rate, Kokshetau city reported 577 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 57 new COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren, in the past two weeks, chief state sanitary officer of the city Kanat Iskakov said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, Akmola region remains in the high-risk ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. Since the onset of the pandemic, the region has registered 12,187 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

    Over the past 16 days, Akmola region added 577 COVID-19 cases, including 36 fresh infections in the past day.

    «Infectious bed occupancy stands at 46% in the city of Koskshetau. 236 people are treated for COVID-19 at the regional hospitals. 99% of COVID-19 patients have not been vaccinated,» Iskakov said.

    Two infectious hospitals have been shut down in the region recently.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Akmola region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare Kokshetau
