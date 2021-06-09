Go to the main site
    57 large agro-industrial projects launched in Kazakhstan

    9 June 2021, 15:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «57 large agro-industrial complex projects were launched, 15,000 rural jobs were created in Kazakhstan,» Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov said.

    Volume of funding through the Agrarian Credit Corporation, Agriculture Financial Support Fund and Kazagrofinance following 2020 reached KZT 446 bln.

    The number of borrowers grew from 77,000 in 2019 up to 80,000 in 2020. Small and medium business credit share increased from 92% to 95.3%. 57 large projects were put into service, 15,000 rural jobs were created.

    The Minister also noted that last year state support given anti-crisis measures grew up to KZT 366 bln that is 13% more against 2019.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Agro-industrial complex development Kazakhstan
