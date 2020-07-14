Go to the main site
    57 forest and steppe fires occur in Kazakhstan over past two days

    14 July 2020, 11:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Fire threat remains high in Kazakhstan due to scorching weather. Over the past 24 hours, on July 13, Kazakhstan recorded 29 forest and steppe fires, the emergency situations committee reports.

    Dried grass reportedly caught fire in Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions. The total area burnt made 4,538 ha. The fire was suppressed.

    Two forest fires in West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, dried grass fires in West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan are taken under control.

    As of July 12 Kazakhstan registered 28 steppe and forest fires. The total area burnt here hit 18,000 ha.

    The emergency situations committee urges all to keep safety rules when visiting forests and steppes.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

