    57 dead, 18,000 taken to hospitals in week in Japan heat wave

    6 August 2019, 13:44

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Fifty-seven people died due to heat-related medical issues in Japan over the week starting July 29, the government said Tuesday, with the number of those taken to hospitals more than tripling from the previous week's 5,664 to 18,347.

    The weeklyfigure of those sent to hospitals was the second highest since tallies began in2008, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, Kyodo News reports.

    Of the18,347 people, 729 had severe symptoms requiring more than three weeks oftreatment as an inpatient, while 6,548 had less serious issues needing shorterstays. Those aged 65 and older accounted for 54.3 percent of the total.

    Tokyo hadmost people taken to hospitals at 1,857, followed by 1,342 in Aichi and 1,307in Saitama prefectures. Deaths were reported across 24 prefectures, seven inHokkaido in northern Japan being the highest, followed by five each in Ibaraki andSaitama.

    Highpressure over the Japanese archipelago preserved extreme heat, said the agency,as it advised constant hydration and rests in cooler areas.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

