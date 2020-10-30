Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    57 arrived in Kazakhstan  without PCR test results

    30 October 2020, 16:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor on transport, Sadvakas Baigabulov, commented on the international arrivals, Kazinform reports.

    Nine international flights carrying 1,167 passengers landed in Kazakhstan in the early hours of October 30. 1,110 of them had medical certificates showing PCR test results, while 57 had no test results.

    The nationals of Kazakhstan arrived from overseas, without PCR test results were placed under seven-day quarantine in Almaty and Nur-Sultan. They returned home from Turkey, the UAE, Egypt, Belarus and Georgia.

    As earlier reported, inbound travelers without medical certificates are to be isolated for up to seven days at the quarantine centre to undergo PCR tests.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Transport Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev holds meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Bakhty-Ayagoz new railway to increase cargo turnover between Kazakhstan and China
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    4 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    5 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone