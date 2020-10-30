Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
57 arrived in Kazakhstan  without PCR test results

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 October 2020, 16:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor on transport, Sadvakas Baigabulov, commented on the international arrivals, Kazinform reports.

Nine international flights carrying 1,167 passengers landed in Kazakhstan in the early hours of October 30. 1,110 of them had medical certificates showing PCR test results, while 57 had no test results.

The nationals of Kazakhstan arrived from overseas, without PCR test results were placed under seven-day quarantine in Almaty and Nur-Sultan. They returned home from Turkey, the UAE, Egypt, Belarus and Georgia.

As earlier reported, inbound travelers without medical certificates are to be isolated for up to seven days at the quarantine centre to undergo PCR tests.


