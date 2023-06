ALMATY. KAZINFORM 57,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine more will be delivered to Almaty on April 9, Kazinform reports.

44,135 people got COVID-19 vaccine between April 1 and 5. Some 4,764 people were vaccinated on April 5. The fifth batch up to 57,445 doses is expected to arrive on April 9, the healthcare department of Almaty reports.

As earlier reported, 250 vaccination rooms opened in the city in April.