Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

567 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 January 2022, 21:30
567 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 567 people have contracted the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, of the 567, Atyrau city has reported 376 cases of COVID-19. 45 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Out of the fresh daily cases, 80 have been detected in Zhylyoisk district, seven in Inderisk district, 33 in Kyzylkoginsk district, 11 in Kurmangazinsk district, one in Makatsk district, and 14 in Makhambet district.

285 daily infections are said to be symptomatic and 282 - asymptomatic. The region has also registered 99 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 5,914 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 56 at the regional hospital, 169 at the modular hospital, 53 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 70 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 285 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan