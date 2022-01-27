Go to the main site
    564 under treatment at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau rgn

    27 January 2022, 07:46

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 23.9% and that of ICU beds – 18.9% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 564 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 23.9% of the total beds. 19 patients are in intensive care units, three of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 18.9%.

    As earlier reported 4,625 people, including 2,126 nursing mothers, 2,265 teens aged 12-18, and 234 pregnant women, have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

