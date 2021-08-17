562 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 562 people have contracted COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, of the 562, 356 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Atyrau city. 97 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Out of the fresh daily cases, 51 have been detected in Zhylynoisk district, 18 in Inderisk district, five in Isatay district, 21 in Kyzylkoginsk district, 11 in Makatsk district, and three in Makhambet district.

340 daily infections are said to be symptomatic and 222 - asymptomatic. The region has also registered 111 daily COVID-19 recovered cases.

As of today, 8,063 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 212 at the modular hospital, 182 at the second regional hospital, 105 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 100 at the cardiocenter, 126 at the railway hospital, 413 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 171 at the regional hospital, 126 at the dormitories, and 402 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

As earlier reported 166 residents of Atyrau region have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.



