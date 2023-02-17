Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
56 settlements to be gasified in Kazakhstan in 2023

17 February 2023, 12:35
ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar shared the government’s plans on gasification of the country’s settlements in 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«142 gasification projects were implemented last year in Kazakhstan. 86 projects will be implemented this year which will let gasify 56 settlements with a population of 167,000 people,» said Roman Sklyar during the parliamentary hearings in the Senate.

Thus, gasification in Kazakhstan will reach 60%.


