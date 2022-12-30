56 rural settlements to be gasified in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy plans to gasify 56 villages in 2023. Minister Bulat Akchulakov said it a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

«In 2022, we have implemented 142 gasification projects worth 96.1bln tenge, which enabled us to provide 284,800 people in 107 rural settlements with gas. In 2023, we plan to increase the country’s gasification level to 59.9%. 86 projects amounting to 73.9bln tenge are planned to be implemented. It will let us additionally gasify 56 rural settlements (166,600 people),» the Minister said.

According to him, in 2022 the country’s General Gasification Scheme for 2015-2030 was updated.

The modernization and reconstruction of such gasification projects as Makat-North Caucasus looping construction, construction of the 2nd line of Beineu-Zhanaozen gas pipeline, construction of a gas pipeline for gasification of Sarsha district and Warm Beach resort area, as well as the reconstruction of the 1st line of Beineu-Zhanaozen pipeline were launched.

A new formula of the purchase of gas was adopted, which will stimulate subsoil users to increase gas production and processing volumes as well as to invest in development of new gas fields, the Minister said.

The largest petrochemical plant for the production of polypropylene was launched. Construction of butadiene and methanol production plants is slated for 2023 with a total investment of $1 billion.

The Law «On reengineering of processes for regulating the circulation of liquefied petroleum gas» will be adopted in 2023,» Bulat Akchulakov noted.



