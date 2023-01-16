56 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19

16 January 2023, 09:11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 56 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

2,159 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection. Of them, 220 are treated at hospitals, and 1,939 are at home care. The condition of eight patients is evaluated as serious. Six patients are critically ill, and another four are on life support.