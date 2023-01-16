Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

56 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19

16 January 2023, 09:11
56 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 56 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

2,159 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection. Of them, 220 are treated at hospitals, and 1,939 are at home care. The condition of eight patients is evaluated as serious. Six patients are critically ill, and another four are on life support.


Related news
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,289 with 40 new fatalities — crisis center
S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases down to lowest Monday tally in 12 weeks
Kazakh embassy to be opened in Mexico
Теги:
Read also
President Tokayev addresses ADSW Summit 2023
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,289 with 40 new fatalities — crisis center
Kazakh delegation to take part in Int’l Green Week exhibition in Berlin
Drug shortages at pharmacies in Netherlands hit record high in 2022
Tokayev attends opening of ADSW Summit 2023
Kazakh embassy to be opened in Mexico
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina off to a good start at 2023 Australian Open
EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Severe frosts persist in Zhetysu and Almaty regions – weather report for Jan 16
2 Kazakh delegation participates in 13th IRENA Assembly session in Abu Dhabi
3 UN chief calls for renewable energy ‘revolution’ for a brighter global future
4 Uzbekistan to showcase 17 historical exhibits in Jeddah
5 Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE

News