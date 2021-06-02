Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    56,989 people given first COVID-19 vaccine component in Atyrau rgn

    2 June 2021, 13:41

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The number of residents received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 56,989 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines has been given to 812 residents of the region, including 17 health workers, 24 teachers, six students, three workers of closed facilities, five law enforcement workers, seven civil servants, one person with chronic illness, and 752 local residents, in the past 24 hours.

    The number of Atyrau region residents received the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines has totaled 56,989. They includes 4,084 health workers, 4,793 teachers, 1,120 police officers, 548 students, 267 workers of closed facilities, 3,022 law enforcement employees, 1,056 civil servants, 386 persons with chronic diseases, and 41,713 local dwellers.

    22,071 have so far received the second component of COVID-19 vaccines in the region.

    There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile COVID-19 vaccination centers in Atyrau region.

    Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Akmola region reports upward trend in manufacturing
    Popular
    1 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    2 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    3 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    4 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region