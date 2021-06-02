56,989 people given first COVID-19 vaccine component in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The number of residents received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 56,989 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines has been given to 812 residents of the region, including 17 health workers, 24 teachers, six students, three workers of closed facilities, five law enforcement workers, seven civil servants, one person with chronic illness, and 752 local residents, in the past 24 hours.

The number of Atyrau region residents received the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines has totaled 56,989. They includes 4,084 health workers, 4,793 teachers, 1,120 police officers, 548 students, 267 workers of closed facilities, 3,022 law enforcement employees, 1,056 civil servants, 386 persons with chronic diseases, and 41,713 local dwellers.

22,071 have so far received the second component of COVID-19 vaccines in the region.

There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile COVID-19 vaccination centers in Atyrau region.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.