55 vehicles trapped by snow in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Rescuers of Pavlodar region’s Emergency Department rescued trucks, cars and buses which were trapped by snow on icy roads of the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to reports, on December 25 heavy snowfall and blizzard stranded 55 vehicles including 40 trucks, 3 buses and 12 motor cars on the highway near the village of Bosshakol.

Rescuers arrived at the site and suggested drivers and passengers to evacuate from snow captivity. People refused to leave their vehicles.

At about 6 p.m. the road was cleared. No fatalities have been reported.



