Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

55 Senate candidates put on ballot papers, Kazakh CEC

12 January 2023, 17:50
55 Senate candidates put on ballot papers, Kazakh CEC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «55 candidates for the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan were put on the ballot papers. Some regions nominated two, while others put forward three candidates,» chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov said.

«In accordance with the data submitted by the election commissions, 55 parliamentary candidates were listed on the ballot papers. Almaty city nominated 4 candidates, Almaty, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkistan regions put forward 2 candidates each, and the rest of the regions as well as the cities of Astana and Shymkent proposed 3 candidates each,» he told the sitting of the Central Election Commission.

He added that 3,168 maslikhat deputies were included in the register of electors. Most of them are recorded in Turkistan and Kostanay regions up to 317 and 263 electors, correspondingly.


Теги:
Read also
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Tokayev addresses ‘Voice of Global South’ virtual summit
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14
Inflation hit 20.3% in Kazakhstan in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan

News