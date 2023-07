55 evacuated from burning café in E Kazakhstan region

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A fire broke out in a café in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region, on July 2 at 05:23 am, Kazinform reports.

As the regional emergencies department informed, 55 people including 10 children were evacuated.

No injuries or victims were reported.

The fire covered the area of 120 square meters. It was extinguished at 06:19 am.