55,000 children in Nur-Sultan on preschool waitlist
12 August 2022 15:54

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A little over 51,000 children have been enrolled at the kindergartens of Nur-Sultan to date, according to Leila Kulenova, Chairperson of the Association of Lifelong Education, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«These children are attending both public and private kindergartens,» she said at a press conference devoted to the issue of licensing private kindergartens.

Besides, more than 55,000 children are on a preschool wait list, she added


