540-bed hospital to be built in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov has met with the top managers of Turkey’s YDA Holding which is planning to build a modern multi-discipline hospital in Petropavlosk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the regional administration informs, the project has been negotiated for almost a year. Except for the capital, this will be the first hospital in Kazakhstan to work on JCI principle.

The 540-bed hospital will be built in Shygys micro-district.

Chairman of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan thanked the administration of the North Kazakhstan region for mutually beneficial cooperation. «Turkish specialists are ready to help in training your doctors,» he added.

The new healthcare facility will include ten departments and an air medical service area. A building for meetings and conferences, a hotel and housing for doctors will be built as well.