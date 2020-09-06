Go to the main site
    54 sets of twins born in Shymkent over 8 months

    6 September 2020, 14:00

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Shymkent takes the lead in terms of demographic measures.

    The city reports annul population growth. 21, 168 babies were born in the city over the past 8 months, the city administration’s press service informs. Notably, the city welcomed 54 sets of twins.

    The most popular baby boys’ names in this year are Nurislam and Nurilan, the girls’ top names are Safiya and Rayana.

    3,605 couples registered their marriage, while 643 got divorced over the last 8 months. The number of divorces decreased threefold as compared to the same period of the previous year.

    It is noteworthy, 26 children were adopted.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

