Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    54 people test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    24 June 2022, 10:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 54 fresh COVID-19 cases have been registered across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, up 12 from a day earlier, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental commission for prevention of COVID-19 spread.

    Almaty – 38

    Nur-Sultan – 8

    Shymkent – 2

    Akmola region – 1

    Atyrau region – 1

    Zhambyl region – 1

    West Kazakhstan region – 1

    Karaganda region – 1

    Turkistan region – 1

    Kazakhstan recorded a total of 1,306,110 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran