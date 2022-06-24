54 people test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 54 fresh COVID-19 cases have been registered across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, up 12 from a day earlier, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental commission for prevention of COVID-19 spread.
Almaty – 38
Nur-Sultan – 8
Shymkent – 2
Akmola region – 1
Atyrau region – 1
Zhambyl region – 1
West Kazakhstan region – 1
Karaganda region – 1
Turkistan region – 1
Kazakhstan recorded a total of 1,306,110 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.