54 people test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

24 June 2022, 10:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 54 fresh COVID-19 cases have been registered across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, up 12 from a day earlier, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental commission for prevention of COVID-19 spread.

Almaty – 38

Nur-Sultan – 8

Shymkent – 2

Akmola region – 1

Atyrau region – 1

Zhambyl region – 1

West Kazakhstan region – 1

Karaganda region – 1

Turkistan region – 1

Kazakhstan recorded a total of 1,306,110 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.


