54 injured in blast at paint manufacturing plant in NW Iran

26 December 2022, 21:46
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - At least 54 were injured in an explosion and the consequent fire at a paint manufacturing plant in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday, Xinhua reports.

The blast occurred at Mamaqan Shahid Salimi Industrial Park on Monday noon, affecting around 150 individuals, of which 54 have sustained injuries, Hamid Monajjem, managing director of East Azarbaijan province's Red Crescent Society, was quoted by Tasnim as saying.

He added that firefighters are trying to contain the fire.

A medical expert of the provincial emergency organization said that 25 wounded were transferred to hospital, of which 10 are in critical condition, while the others received first aid at the scene of the incident.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined yet.

Photo: belta.by


Теги:
Incidents    World News   Iran  
