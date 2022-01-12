Go to the main site
    54 flights to be performed, 22 canceled in Kazakhstan Jan 12

    12 January 2022, 12:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 36 international flights are to be performed today, January 12, to/from Nur-Sultan to/from Moscow, Dubai, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Kutaisi, Tashkent, Phuket, Goa, Saint Petersburg, Colombo, Bishkek, Male, Omsk, Tbilisi.

    Two flights to/from Krasnoyarsk were canceled, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s press service reports.

    18 international flights are to be operated to/from Aktau, Shymkent, Turkestan, Atyrau, Aktobe and Uralsk.

    20 flights to/from Almaty, Aktau and Turkestan were cancelled.

    54 flights are set to fly today at large, while 22 are cancelled nationwide.

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh capital fully resumed international air service except for Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines flights. The latter will resume flights to Nur-Sultan starting from January 13.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

