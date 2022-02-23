537 coronavirus patients staying in Almaty hospitals

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 206 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Almaty over the past 24 hours. Over 2,900 people were vaccinated, Kazinform reports.

206 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Almaty over the past 24 hours. 97 recovered, while 48 were admitted to hospitals. 537 patients, including 25 kids, are staying in hospitals. 51 of them are in the intensive care units, including 18 are on life support.

1,296 people were given the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, 1,694 were fully vaccinated last day.

Between February 1, 2021 and February 22, 2022 some 1,134,934 received the 1st jab, 1,090,601 completed fully the vaccination cycle. As of today, 53,008 people were administered the Pfizer vaccine, while 234,253 were boosted or received the 3rd booster shot.

There are 119 vaccination centres in the city.



