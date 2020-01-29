Go to the main site
    536 tourists from Chinese resorts landed in Nur-Sultan and Almaty

    29 January 2020, 14:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today 536 tourists returned home from Chinese resorts, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry said.

    295 of them arrived in Nur-Sultan from Sanya on January 28 at 07:50 p.m., while another 291 returned to Almaty on January 29 at 00:25 a.m.

    11 out of 536 are foreigners. All of them landed in Nur-Sultan, it said in a statement.

    235 travellers should come back home in Almaty on January 29 at 05:30 p.m. 201 of them are the nationals of Kazakhstan.

    As earlier reported, China reported 5,974 confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia, 132 deaths, 103 discharged from hospitals.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

