Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    531 pupils tested positive for COVID-19

    10 February 2021, 17:00

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM «Since the beginning of the new academic year 531 pupils in North Kazakhstan were tested positive for COVID-19,» chief sanitary doctor Asset Zhumatayev told a briefing.

    289 out of 531 attended school in-person. 53 schoolchildren contracted new virus in February, including 42 studying at school.

    Three students of the North Kazakhstan University were tested positive for coronavirus, two of them studied online.

    Four schools of the regions are under quarantine now in Zagradovka village in Esil district, Ozernoye and Sokolovka villages in Kyzylzhar district, Tselinnoye village in Musrepov district.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Education North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava