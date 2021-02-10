Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
531 pupils tested positive for COVID-19

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 February 2021, 17:00
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM «Since the beginning of the new academic year 531 pupils in North Kazakhstan were tested positive for COVID-19,» chief sanitary doctor Asset Zhumatayev told a briefing.

289 out of 531 attended school in-person. 53 schoolchildren contracted new virus in February, including 42 studying at school.

Three students of the North Kazakhstan University were tested positive for coronavirus, two of them studied online.

Four schools of the regions are under quarantine now in Zagradovka village in Esil district, Ozernoye and Sokolovka villages in Kyzylzhar district, Tselinnoye village in Musrepov district.


