Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    53 tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region last day

    27 September 2021, 18:39

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 53 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    Over the past 24 hours 53 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region. The most cases of 41 were recorded in the city of Atyrau.

    30 of them are asymptomatic, the healthcare department reports.

    173 people beat coronavirus infection in the region over the past 24 hours. 862 are receiving treatment at home, 115 are staying in the modular hospital, 71 in the regional hospital #2, 62 in the district infectious diseases hospital, 74 in the Tengiz hospital.

    The region remains in the moderate COVID-19 risk ‘yellow zone’.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    2 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    3 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    4 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region