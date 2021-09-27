Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
53 tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region last day

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 September 2021, 18:39
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 53 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

Over the past 24 hours 53 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region. The most cases of 41 were recorded in the city of Atyrau.

30 of them are asymptomatic, the healthcare department reports.

173 people beat coronavirus infection in the region over the past 24 hours. 862 are receiving treatment at home, 115 are staying in the modular hospital, 71 in the regional hospital #2, 62 in the district infectious diseases hospital, 74 in the Tengiz hospital.

The region remains in the moderate COVID-19 risk ‘yellow zone’.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
