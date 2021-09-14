Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
53% of Kostanay rgn’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 September 2021, 15:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The vaccination campaign is underway in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Deputy Governor of Kostanay region Yerlan Spanov, as of today, 607 people are treated at 21 hospitals in Kostanay region, occupying 34% of the total beds. He went on to say that the total number of beds can reach up to 3 thousand, if needed.

As of now, the first component of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to over 61% of the population of Kostanay region. More than 53% has received both components.

Notably, the region has reported a total of 31,492 cases of the coronavirus infection since the pandemic.


