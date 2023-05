53 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 53 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,134 people are getting treatment for the COVID-19 today. Of them, 117 are receiving hospital treatment, while 1,017 are at home care. The condition of three patients is estimated as serious.