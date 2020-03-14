Go to the main site
    53 Kazakhstanis from Moscow-Nur-Sultan flight hospitalized in Kazakh capital

    14 March 2020, 13:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 53 people have been hospitalized in the Kazakh capital amid coronavirus concerns, Kazinform reports.

    Earlier the news broke that a woman who flew from Milan via Moscow-Nur-Sultan flight had tested positive for coronavirus on March 13. This is the first case of coronavirus infection registered in Nur-Sultan.

    Saule Kisikova, Head of the Public Healthcare Department of Nur-Sultan, said that 53 people are the passengers of the same flight. They have been hospitalized in the Kazakh capital and undergone necessary tests. The results will be announced as soon as possible.

    In total, 89 passengers were onboard of the flight, including 42 nationals of Kazakhstan, 42 citizens of Russia, 1 citizen of the Netherlands, 1 citizen of Australia, 1 citizen of the U.S., 1 citizen of Ukraine and one citizen of Mexico. 35 passengers reportedly left Nur-Sultan. Of 35, 14 passengers remain in the regions of Kazakhstan in isolation. Of 89, 21 passengers left for Russia.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

