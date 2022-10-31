Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    53 COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in one week

    31 October 2022, 20:15

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 53 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan from October 24 to October 30, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

    According to data, of the registered cases, 14 are hospitalized, 39 are outpatients, Kabar reports.

    As of October 30, 2022, according to the risk assessment matrix, all areas are in the green zone.

    The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a stable epidemiological situation for COVID-19 in the country.

    For 9 months and 23 days of 2022, a total of 21,704 COVID-19 cases were registered.

    Photo: en.kabar.kg
    Coronavirus Kyrgyzstan World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
    Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
    Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
    COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays