Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

53 COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in one week

31 October 2022, 20:15
53 COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in one week
31 October 2022, 20:15

53 COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in one week

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 53 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan from October 24 to October 30, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to data, of the registered cases, 14 are hospitalized, 39 are outpatients, Kabar reports.

As of October 30, 2022, according to the risk assessment matrix, all areas are in the green zone.

The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a stable epidemiological situation for COVID-19 in the country.

For 9 months and 23 days of 2022, a total of 21,704 COVID-19 cases were registered.

Photo: en.kabar.kg


Related news
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News