53 confirmed dead, 10 rescued in central China building collapse

CHANGSHA. KAZINFORM A total of 53 people have been confirmed dead in a self-built residential structure collapse in central China's Hunan Province, according to a press conference held on Friday.

Ten people have been rescued, officials said.

The building collapse took place in Wangcheng District in the provincial capital Changsha on April 29, Xinhua reports.