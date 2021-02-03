Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    527 Turkestan health workers get COVID-19 vaccine

    3 February 2021, 17:26

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 527 health workers of Turkestan region got COVID-19 vaccine during the first two days of the mass vaccination, the press service of the Governor of Turkestan region reports.

    1,300 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V were delivered to the region and distributed among the districts. The staged voluntary vaccination campaign started on February 1. 20 coronavirus vaccination rooms were opened in the region so far. Vaccine is stored at special refrigerating chambers. All those who were vaccinated feel good.

    As earlier reported, the first to get vaccine against COVID-19 are medical workers, namely doctors of infectious diseases hospitals and intensive care units, emergency medical care workers and doctors at outpatient clinics. All vaccinated are monitored by doctors during three days after injection.

    As head of the regional healthcare department Marat Pashimov said, 180,000 doses of vaccines more will be delivered to the region in February.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events