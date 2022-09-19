Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
517 more beat COVID-19 last day
19 September 2022, 09:00

517 more beat COVID-19 last day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 517 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

55 of them recovered in Astana, 31 in Almaty, 11 in Zhambyl region, 119 in West Kazakhstan, 55 in Karaganda region, 17 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 51 in Pavlodar region, 171 in North Kazakhstan, raising the country’s recovery rates to 1,365,645.


