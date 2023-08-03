Go to the main site
    51-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Almaty

    3 August 2023, 15:10

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A 51-year-old woman gave birth to a girl and a boy, conceived through in-vitro fertilization, at the No.2 city perinatal center in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kymbat Abdraimova, deputy head of the No.2 city perinatal center, the woman admitted to the center had a caesarean section.

    «The surgery went well, without complications. A girl weighting 2,589 grams and a boy weighting 2,345 grams were born. The mom feels well, and the babies are healthy,» said Abdraimova.

    The woman whose condition was stable and the newborns were discharged four days after the surgery.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Healthcare
