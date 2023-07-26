51 stranded whales die overnight in Western Australia

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Western Australia's Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) confirmed on Wednesday that 51 stranded whales have died overnight at Cheynes Beach in the state's southwest, Xinhua reports.

«Parks and Wildlife Service personnel are working in partnership with registered volunteers and other organizations to try to return the remaining 46 whales to deeper water during the course of the day,» said the department.

It also urged members of the public to stay away from the beach for safety concerns.

Cheynes Beach Caravan Park noted that an incident management team has been established by DBCA.

«Experienced staff from DBCA are currently being deployed, including Perth Zoo veterinarians and marine fauna experts, along with specialized equipment, including vessels and slings,» the park updated on its social media.

On Tuesday morning, DBCA received reports that a large pod of long-finned pilot whales clustered about 150 meters off Cheynes Beach.

The mass whale stranding incident triggered a shark alert issued by the state government of Western Australia, as the possible dead and injured animals may attract sharks to come closer to the shore.