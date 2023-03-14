Go to the main site
    51 houses flooded in W Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions

    14 March 2023, 15:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The most complicated flooding situation is reported in the territory of West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin said.

    «45 houses in West Kazakhstan and six in Aktobe regions were flooded. As a result over 240 locals were evacuated, over 20 of them are staying at the temporary evacuation centres,» the Minister told journalists following the Government meeting.

    He added the rest are staying with their relatives.

    Active flood prevention measures are underway in West Kazakhstan region. Over the past 24 hours some 4,000 sandbags were placed, over 25,000 cubic meters of water were pumped out.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Aktobe region West Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan Floods in Kazakhstan
