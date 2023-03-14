Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

51 houses flooded in W Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions

14 March 2023, 15:14
51 houses flooded in W Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The most complicated flooding situation is reported in the territory of West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin said.

«45 houses in West Kazakhstan and six in Aktobe regions were flooded. As a result over 240 locals were evacuated, over 20 of them are staying at the temporary evacuation centres,» the Minister told journalists following the Government meeting.

He added the rest are staying with their relatives.

Active flood prevention measures are underway in West Kazakhstan region. Over the past 24 hours some 4,000 sandbags were placed, over 25,000 cubic meters of water were pumped out.


Related news
163 houses and 3 buildings flooded in 6 rgns of Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan’s south to brace for dust storms and fog
Storm alert in effect in 7 areas of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to brace for precipitation Apr 4-6
Monster wind causes damage in Kyzylorda region
Rains to douse west and south of Kazakhstan
Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan on Saturday
Cold snap predicted in Almaty tonight
Sunny weather to descend on Kazakhstan this weekend
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News