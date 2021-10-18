51 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 132 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological department of North Kazakhstan region, out of the total number of fresh daily cases, 130 were symptomatic.

131 cases were detected by PCR after epidemiological indications and one case as part of epidemiological control.

Most of the cases have been seen in Petropavlovsk city – 48. The region’s Kyzylzhar district has reported 22 fresh daily infections, M.Zhumabayev district – 16, Zhambyl district – 13, whereas the rest districts have each reported between one and 10 infections. Aiyrtausk district has seen no coronavirus case.

According to the health office, as of this morning, the number of people with COVID-19 under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals stood at 761. The infectious diseases beds are 48% full. 51 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units occupying 44% of the total ICU beds.

Over the past day, the region has added one coronavirus death to the total death toll of 257.



