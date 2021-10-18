Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    51 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in N Kazakhstan

    18 October 2021, 17:39

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 132 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological department of North Kazakhstan region, out of the total number of fresh daily cases, 130 were symptomatic.

    131 cases were detected by PCR after epidemiological indications and one case as part of epidemiological control.

    Most of the cases have been seen in Petropavlovsk city – 48. The region’s Kyzylzhar district has reported 22 fresh daily infections, M.Zhumabayev district – 16, Zhambyl district – 13, whereas the rest districts have each reported between one and 10 infections. Aiyrtausk district has seen no coronavirus case.

    According to the health office, as of this morning, the number of people with COVID-19 under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals stood at 761. The infectious diseases beds are 48% full. 51 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units occupying 44% of the total ICU beds.

    Over the past day, the region has added one coronavirus death to the total death toll of 257.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev reported on criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt