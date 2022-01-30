509 thou teens receive 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 509,227 teenagers have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 624,373 people, including 509,227 teenagers, 25,656 pregnant women and 80,038 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 327,717 people, including 266,763 teens, 15,804 pregnant women, and 45,143 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged to 9,475 in the past 24 hours. 12,611 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



